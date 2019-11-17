In 1943, a 13-year-old boy moved to Bell County with his family. His mother needed surgery requiring a long convalescence; his father, a nomadic Methodist minister, was able to get a sabbatical from his church.
To support the family, his father ran a small country store in the farming community of Whitehall (population about 50) on FM 2409, nine miles northwest of Temple.
“My spirits sank when I realized I could no longer walk to a movie theater as I had in Sealy,” the boy recalled, referring to the family’s previous home.
The boy was Harvey Lester Schmidt (1929-2018) who would grow up to be best remembered as the composer of the off-Broadway show, “The Fantasticks,” the longest-running musical in history, on stage from 1960 to 2002. He and his partner, Tom Jones, would go on to write more award-winning plays.
However, of all the honors he would win as an adult, of all the lofty places his music would take him, nothing could beat the thrill of listening to the opening credits flashing on the Arcadia’s screen, he said.
In 1991, nearly 50 years later, he penned a personal essay about his excursions in downtown Temple, how he sauntered into the Arcadia and dodged “hordes of off-duty servicemen (who) roamed the streets day and night.” The essay was published on a record album simply titled “Movie Music in a Small Texas Town 1943-1944.” The record featured his piano performances of movie music from his life in the Arcadia. Schmidt also drew the cover art of the Arcadia as he remembered it — still vibrant and alive in his cerebral cortex.
Despite the disappointment of living in Whitehall, the young Schmidt’s attitude adjusted when he discovered “downtown Temple actually had seven theaters, the largest and best being the Arcadia, built in 1928 in the style of the great urban movie palaces.
“Periodically, my parents would take (my sister and my brother) into town (Temple) for a day of shopping,” Schmidt said. His parents let him wander around downtown Temple on his own — igniting his youthful curiosity and imagination.
The Arcadia’s architecture first caught his young eye. “I loved the handsome stone and brick facing, the long entrance atrium and the oddity of the auditorium being to the right instead of dead ahead, the result of the L-shaped floor plan which wrapped itself snugly around the base of the ‘skyscraper’ hotel next door. By arriving 15 minutes prior to the first showing of the day, which started at 1 p.m., I was able to enjoy the pre-Muzak cathedral hush of the heavily-carpeted surroundings, while the other early patrons, a sprinkling of soldiers mixed with post-luncheon matrons in hats, veils and gloves, spoke only in whispers.”
The darkening movie house was a sweet reward for a boy who had spent the morning working in the family store or helping to bale hay. “There was no greater reward than … to slip into this dark, air-conditioned oasis, immersing myself in some freshly minted, Technicolor-drenched musical number,” Schmidt wrote.
There, enveloped in the aroma of popcorn and humanity, and lounging in velvet chairs, the boy found his life’s love forever — right there under the flickering light as celluloid film ticked through a projector. His Arcadia memories lingered with him long after the Arcadia itself was as faded as the flowery rococo carpeting now piled in its dusty dankness.
On each visit, Schmidt anticipated the thrill of Arcadia’s special addition — a gauzy scrim covering the silver screen, something he had seen in no other theater. “It was the first time I’d ever seen a transparent scrim curtain, and I never failed to feel a surge of excitement when the lights began to dim and the MGM lion or the 20th Century Fox searchlights, or the Paramount mountain appeared magically on the screen through the closed drapes, which would part just in time to reveal the main title,” he wrote.
The young teen worshipped songs by Harold Arlen, who coincidently at the same time was going through basic training at Camp Hood just 30 miles away.
Then as the lights flickered on after the final credits and the music quieted, Schmidt left by the Arcadia’s balcony exit door “directly into the shocking heat and light of the alley fire escape.” He would then feed his last kernels of popcorn to a lingering, panhandling mother cat and her kittens.
Each reel introduced him to new music, great music, unforgettable music that would hauntingly, endlessly loop inside his memory, even after family finally relocated away from Bell County.
Schmidt described one flashing memory as his family was packed and moving away from Whitehall: “Suddenly, a passing streamlined train came hurtling through, its shiny club cars packed with military brass and their ladies, all dining, drinking, smoking, laughing. Then, silence. Where were these people headed? New York? Hollywood? Somewhere I was obviously not headed. I had left the Arcadia behind me, and I had no idea if there would even be a movie theater when we finally got to where it was we were going.”
No matter where the Schmidt family lived afterward, common sights reminded him of his cinema idylls in Temple.
Despite his exciting life on the Broadway stage, Schmidt’s heart remained in Central Texas. When he died last year, he was interred next to his family at Perry United Methodist Cemetery in Marlin.
Maybe Schmidt’s Arcadia memories can be revived now. At least, some people in Temple believe they can be.