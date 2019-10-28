Eight fire units and 21 support staff responded to a reported structure fire at 1102 S. Main St. on Sunday evening, Temple Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Mitch Randles said.
Temple EMS, Temple Police Department and Oncor Electric also responded and assisted at the scene.
“Firefighters arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the single-story commercial building,” Randles said. “Two pieces of construction equipment were found to be on fire and were located in the large central room of the structure. Fire damage was confined to the burning equipment with moderate smoke damage through the remainder of the building.”
The building previously was a church that was converted for use as a storage building, Randles said. It was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The call was dispatched at 6:02 p.m. and all units cleared the scene at 7:41 pm. Temple Fire Department Investigators’ investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Randles said.