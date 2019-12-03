JARRELL — Minor injuries were reported Tuesday after an early morning crash between two 18-wheelers.
Debris from vehicles was strewn all over northbound Interstate 35 in Williamson County near Jarrell at about 5:30 a.m. when the two commercial vehicles crashed near mile marker 260, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said.
The road was temporarily closed during the investigation and cleanup.
The DPS would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued and obey speed limit and traffic control devices, Cockrell said.