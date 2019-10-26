Fundraisers are planned in Temple and Belton next month to raise money for highway memorial signs to honor a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper killed on Interstate 35.
Several local restaurants will participate in fundraisers scheduled for Nov. 2 and 4.
DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper of Morgan’s Point Resort, a 43-year law enforcement officer, was killed Nov. 6, 2017, when his patrol car was struck from behind as he was conducting a traffic stop in Temple. He was 63.
A memorial is located outside of the Temple DPS office — Nipper’s former workplace — not far from where the fatal accident occurred.
The planned highway memorial signs are expected to cost nearly $25,000 and will thank area law enforcement for putting their lives on the line to help others every day.
Restaurants participating in the fundraiser on Nov. 2 will be:
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7400 W. Adams Ave., Suite 100-120, Temple; 1-2 p.m.
- Texas Roadhouse, 624 N. General Bruce Drive, Temple; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Jersey Mike’s, 7425 W. Adams Ave., Temple; 5-9 p.m.
- Jersey Mike’s, 2608 N. Main St., Suite A, Belton; 4- 9 p.m.
- Chili’s, 3810 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple
- J Neely’s Burrito Bar, 127 Lake Road, Belton; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Chick-fil-A, 31st Street locations, Temple; donation box for entire month of November
- Bush’s Chicken, 5283 W. Adams Ave., Temple; accepting written checks only
- Wings, Pizza N Things, 2112 S.W. HK Dodgen Loop, Temple will participate in the fundraiser from 4-11 p.m. Nov. 4.
To donate online to the Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial Highway Sign Fund, visit https://www.dpsoa.com/donations/fund.asp?id=18689&fbclid=IwAR3kCqXEmUSBA_NlCSPsIPa3GTYQOnMRN6ckTn-ldpE2Iyts9qSvf9sBkAs