BELTON — Commissioner Bill Schumann raised concerns Monday over groundwater availability for a planned subdivision that straddles Bell, Burnet and Lampasas counties.
The Commissioners Court, in a unanimous decision, approved a final plat for the eight lots in Bell County for Arrowhead Trail Ranch — a new neighborhood being developed by the Burnet-based Lone Star Land Partners. The eight lots cover nearly 59 acres in the southwest corner of Bell County.
“One thing that I would like to point out is … there is a pretty elaborate groundwater scheme that the developer went through,” Schumann said, referring to the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District’s well approval process. “This may come back and cause problems at some point in time.”
Wells in the subdivision — the bulk of which is located in Burnet County, with 49 lots over 260 acres — will tap into the Trinity Aquifer. That groundwater source — along with the Edwards Aquifer — have seen significant drawdown in recent years.
The Clearwater board of directors recently approved two well permits for the subdivision, said Dirk Aaron, the district’s general manager. Both permits are for lots that are almost entirely inside Bell County.
The two permits will allow property owners to use .6 acre-feet of groundwater annually. That is 195,511 gallons per year. This is a reduction from the 1.71 acre-feet that the developer requested.
Chad May, the Arrowhead Trail Ranch manager, told the commissioners that Clearwater had reduced the amount of groundwater permitted to be pumped on two of the lots.
“What Clearwater basically did they notated the well permits for a couple of lots that will definitely have their wells in Bell County,” May said.
The developer initially asked for six permits, but Clearwater found that the geography of the area made it too difficult to drill a well for the other four lots, Aaron said.
“We deferred all other well approvals to Central Texas Groundwater District in Burnet County. This is a major concern because all the other lots will get wells on the Burnet County side,” Aaron said of the four lots for which the board did not issue permits.
Schumann said the developer gathered data from a test well that showed there may not be enough water to support 22 wells.
The groundwater pumping restrictions are on the subdivision’s plat, Bell County Engineer Bryan Neaves said.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn asked May how the pumping restrictions will be enforced. May said he was unsure because a meter will not be required on the well.