BELTON — Helping Hands Ministry will celebrate Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 by asking the community to donate toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors and feminine hygiene products for its neighbors.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. The goal of Helping Hands Ministry of Belton is to end poverty in the local community.
Every year on Giving Tuesday, people across the globe — almost 60 countries — mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet, according to a news release from Helping Hands Ministry - Belton
For families facing financial difficulty, necessary hygiene items can sometimes become an unaffordable luxury, the release said. Additionally, while families may be able to supplement their grocery budget with government programs like SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits, SNAP does not cover the cost of personal necessities such as toilet paper, laundry detergent, diapers, or toothpaste.
Donations can dropped off 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Helping Hands Ministry, 2210 Holland Road, Belton, or shop Helping Hands Ministry’s Giving Tuesday wish lists on Amazon.com or Walmart.com and ship items directly to Helping Hands.
Donations can be made online at www.helpinghandsministry.org/give.