BELTON — A Belton man was indicted Wednesday in connection with a kidnapping.
An arrest affidavit said that on Oct. 2 Jaime Raul Hernandez, 55, wouldn’t let a woman out of a residence after he reinforced windows and doors to keep her inside.
The victim sent a text message to a friend to get help. She snuck out a side door that wasn’t bolted and tried to run away. However, Hernandez grabbed her and tried to drag her back. With the help of her friends, she was freed, the affidavit said.
Messages on the woman’s cellphone indicated Hernandez held the woman against her will. When investigators went to the residence, multiple windows were reinforced by screws to keep them from opening.
Hernandez, in addition to an indictment for kidnapping, is charged with evading arrest or detention and assault causes bodily injury to a family/household member. No bond was set for an immigration violation. His bonds Wednesday totaled $90,000.
Austin Scott Curtis
Austin Scott Curtis, 27, of Temple was indicted for alleged continuous violence against a family. He was jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Curtis is accused of beating a woman Oct. 30 at a house in the 200 block of North Sixth Street. Officers could hear what sounded like punching and a woman begging someone to stop. Curtis told an officer he had a handgun, according to an arrest affidavit.
Basheen Enrique Marshall
Charged with sexual assault, Basheen Enrique Marshall, 27, of Temple reportedly broke into the back of a store on South 13th Street and sexually assaulted and beat a woman before he fled the store, an affidavit said.
The woman said he’d been in the shop multiple times. She gave officers pamphlets the man previously touched, she said.
Officers saw a man the next day who matched the attacker’s description. He was later identified as Marshall, who lived at the Salvation Army shelter when the assault reportedly happened. The woman reportedly identified him in a photo lineup.
Marshall was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held on a $150,000 bond.