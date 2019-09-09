There is now an opportunity to double the impact of donations to the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope.
Drayton McLane Jr. issued a challenge grant to benefit the Center of Hope and he will match every dollar donated by community members, up to $200,000.
“There are needs now that could benefit from additional funding and there are needs that will become greater as holidays approach, along with colder weather,” said Lt. Chantel Millin, officer at the Temple Salvation Army.
To date the Salvation Army has raised more than $14,000 of the challenge grant.
“There’s no better time to give than now,” she said.
Millin said the organization will begin a social media campaign soon to inform local residents about McLane’s grant.
A donation of $10 covers the cost of a day of meals for one client, as well as food for community members needing assistance from the food pantry.
A $20 donation covers one day of case management for one client in the McLane Center of Hope rehousing program. The $50 donation covers the cost of the entire rehousing program for one client. This includes the bed, three meals and two snacks a day, laundry, computer lab access, transportation and case management.
One client for a 90-day stay would be covered by $4,500.
McLane Center of Hope services
The center provides shelters for men and women and families.
It provides access to clean safe beds, three meals and two snacks a day; access to laundry facilities, access to computer lab and library; transportation assistance and required case management for all clients.
Veterans assistance includes 15 beds are reserved daily for veterans; community meal, 5:30 p.m. on Friday; community food pantry, open five days a weeks; rental assistance to prevent eviction; utility assistance to prevent power disconnection; rehousing program for shelter and outreach clients; Angel Tree Christmas program and emergency disaster services.
Volunteer opportunities
Prepare and serve shelter and community meals; serve as receptionist; sort donated items at the Family Store; assist with Angel Tree warehouse during holidays; ring bells at a kettle during the Christmas season; serve in Vacation Bible School; assist with food pantry program; assist in reading program; assist with special events; provide lawn maintenance.
Ways to assist Salvation Army
Donate goods or funds to the food pantry; nonperishable food items; toilet paper; toiletries; cleaning supplies; feminine hygiene products; diapers, infant formula; fresh or frozen meat; beverages, paper goods; partner with the Salvation Army for life skills training, such as budgeting classes, Celebrate Recovery and more; share posts on social media with network of friends; donate office supplies; sponsor a bed at shelter — It costs $50 a day to shelter and provide case management for clients.
For information, call 254-774-9996.