Fort Hood police detained a man Tuesday who was a wanted man from Travis County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Haug, Fort Hood spokesman, detailed how the arrest of James Kevin Derks, wanted for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, occurred.
Derks, 35, of Austin, was allegedly driving a commercial truck and tried to deliver items to the post. As a routine check, his identification card was scanned and he was identified as a wanted man.
He was detained and taken to the Bell County Jail, where he waited for Travis County to pick him up, Haug said.
Derks was already transported Wednesday to Travis County, jail records indicated.
A second driver who was with Derks finished the delivery.
Derks was arrested in May because he allegedly ran over another man with his car and left him there, and committed many road rage incidents.
He also reportedly threatened a woman with a knife.
Derks has never been a Fort Hood soldier or been in the military, Chris Zimmer, deputy director of emergency services, said.
“This was a great example of using available technology by area law enforcement agencies to coordinate with each other to increase the opportunities to apprehend fugitives wherever or whenever they may come in contact with law enforcement personnel,” Zimmer said.