WACO — Education Service Center Region 12 will host the Advocacy for Crime Victims and Children’s ninth annual Child S.A.F.E. Conference next week.
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at ESC Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340 in Waco.
The conference serves as a resource for a variety of professionals and students including law enforcement, educators, administration, mental health workers, health and medical professionals, members of faith communities, social workers, and anyone who plays a part in a child’s life.
The conference is geared for educators, administrators, law enforcement and professionals working with you. The cost of the event is $50.