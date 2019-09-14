Linda Atkins has some celebrating to do.
On Sept. 18, 1989, she had a liver transplant at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
Diagnosed with chronic hepatitis in 1975, Atkins was 17 and a senior at Temple High School. She was told she might live another six months or 10 years, depending on the progression of the disease.
Now, 30 years after the transplant, Atkins wants people to know she’s doing just fine.
Atkins has a scrapbook full of photos and newspaper notices of fundraising events held in Temple to help her raise the $125,000 necessary to get her name on the transplant list.
The fundraisers ran the gamut. There were spaghetti dinners, pancake suppers, bake sales, dances and chili suppers.
“I haven’t had any trouble with the liver, no rejection,” she said.
There was a tear in the liver that had to be repaired two days after the transplant.
“Of course, I got everything else,” Atkins said, including adult respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia, which kept her in the hospital an additional couple of months.
Though she had to battle a number of viruses and illnesses after the transplant, once she recovered from the secondary issues, it’s been mostly smooth sailing for the past three decades.
When asked about her good fortune, Atkins said she has no ideas why she’s been so lucky.
“I figure God has a plan for me, he just hasn’t informed me on what those plans might entail.”
Atkins said the transplant patients who were in Dallas with her either didn’t make it or dealt with rejection.
Atkins has had her share of surgeries since, but it’s been mostly orthopedic. Both knees and left hip have been replaced. Most recently she had surgery on her left ankle.
“I have one more ankle and one hip to go,” Atkins said.
She’s been on steroids since her liver transplant. Prednisone is part of the regimen to keep organ rejection at bay, but its side effects include joint damage.
Atkins worked for David Jennings Insurance for 25 years, took some time off and started working for RVOS Insurance.
Billy Atkins, Linda’s husband, said the two years they were trying to raise the necessary funds to get on the transplant list were like a roller coaster, and the six months after the transplant were pretty dramatic.
Linda said she would have liked to have met the donor’s family, but they have never responded to her letters.
Atkins said she can relate to the stories of other organ recipients who finally get the organ they need.
“I know those times, sitting by the phone,” she said. “We had a little beeper and we were always waiting for it to go off.”
Atkins said she had tried and failed to get approved for SSI, Supplemental Security Income, which would have paved the way to getting assistance in paying for the transplant.
She couldn’t work, couldn’t drive and was taking medications that caused hallucinations.
“We knew Hugh Shine, who was serving for his first time in the Texas House of Representatives,” she said. “He knew what was going on and got the paperwork and came over to the house to help us fill it out.”
Once they had the supplemental income it paid the remaining money needed for the transplant.
The money the community had raised enabled Billy Atkins to travel back and forth to Dallas to be with his wife.
“If we hadn’t had the additional funds, he would have been living out of his car,” she said.
At the time of the transplant, Billy was working at American Desk, and he was given the freedom to go to Dallas whenever he needed.
“I was amazed that everyone in the community pulled together for us,” she said.
Linda was in the hospital in Dallas and quite ill when they found her liver. She had been taken off the transplant list, but by the time Billy got the call about the available organ, Linda was back on the list.
The one thing she remembers of that time, and she doesn’t remember much, was being put in an ice bath to bring down her fever.
“I was so ill I don’t remember much, but I can’t forget that ice bath. It was horrible,” Linda said.
Billy said that at the worst moments he took it day by day.
“I married her knowing she had liver disease, but I never imagined it would involve everything we went through,” he said.
He wound up in the hospital with a cerebral hemorrhage.
“It was caused by stress; I didn’t realize I was living with that much tension because I never stopped,” Billy said.
Prior to actual transplant in September, the Atkins were called to Dallas at the end of August for a transplant. Linda was prepped and ready to go, when the surgeon realized the liver was far too large. Linda Watkins is small, standing 4 feet and 11 inches and weighing less than 100 pounds.
Following the transplant, Billy said he knew the liver was functioning well when his wife opened her eyes. The sclera, the whites of her eyes, were no longer yellow and the blue of her iris just popped.
“They were beautiful,” he said.
The community assisted the Atkins in their time of need and the Atkins want the community to know that 30 years later they are still appreciative of that support.
“It’s nice to live in a smaller community where the purchase of a $20 pie will benefit someone you know or have heard about,” Linda said.
Linda has kept a scrapbook that includes medical records, photos, newspaper articles and information on the many fundraisers held to raise money for the transplant. She jotted down some memories in the pages.
One such memory was about her first shampoo after leaving the hospital in December 1989.
“Billy washed my hair for the first time since I was let out of the hospital. He had to lay me down on the kitchen counter to do it because I wasn’t walking or standing very well. We both laughed and joked about it.”
The 30th anniversary of the transplant is a big milestone for the Atkins.
“I never thought I’d get this far,” she said.
Linda and Billy are heading to Port Aransas this week where they will be surrounded by around 30 family members — sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews and others. Then it’s back to work.