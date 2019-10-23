A man attempting to reopen a local volunteer fire department was arrested Tuesday on a child sexual assault warrant, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.
Herbert Brandon Taylor, 24, had been raising funds to reopen the Stillhouse Volunteer Fire Department, which was shuttered in 2017 due to financial and staffing issues.
“Taylor was attempting to revitalize the old Stillhouse Volunteer Fire Department by soliciting donations and by collecting funds from a GoFundMe page,” Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of Taylor’s outstanding warrant and had discussions with the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana.
The sheriff’s department also said it will investigate the legality of the fundraising effort.
The GoFundMe page, created on Sept. 29, sought to raise $8,000 “to re-open” Stillhouse and buy new equipment and trucks.
“We need support from the community to make this possible,” the post said. “We are starting from scratch, with an all completely new board and all new officers and looking to build this department better then (sic) ever. With reopening this station it means faster response times to our community. Our goal is to protect life and property.”
The page had only received $200, including a $100 donation by “Herb and Sue Taylor.”
“An investigation is still ongoing into the validity of Taylor’s actions involving the acceptance of donations,” Cruz said.
After Stillhouse closed in 2017, its service area was transferred to the Central Bell County Fire Rescue, the Bell County Commissioners Court decided.
Taylor was living at the Stillhouse offices when Bell County deputies and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and took him into custody at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Cruz said.
Taylor was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, awaiting extradition to Indiana.