BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. has rescinded a boil notice issued Thursday.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 8/26/2019,” the supplier said in a statement.
If you have questions, contact the Dog Ridge office at (254) 939-6533 or our general manager, Lafonda Wilsey, at (254)721-0401.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.