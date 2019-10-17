West Temple motorists have a new route as the extension of Westfield Boulevard opened Thursday.
The new four-lane divided road extends Westfield from Prairie View Road to Airport Road near the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
“With the explosion of redevelopment in West Temple, this new collector will serve to increase mobility and decrease travel times for our residents,” Richard Wilson, the city’s engineer, said in a news release. “The new road will also provide neighborhoods in the area with more points of access.”
Westfield Boulevard currently goes to West Adams Avenue.
The road is an essential piece of the city of Temple’s Transportation Capital Improvement Plan designed to increase mobility in West Temple. In addition to the roadway extension, the project included an extension of water utilities, the addition of sidewalks as well as a new traffic signal at Airport Road.