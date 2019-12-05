Roughly 4,000 residents are estimated to have attended H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing on Thursday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
This was the 20th year H-E-B held the event in Temple, and Larry Robinson appreciated all of the amenities, including live music from Temple High’s choir, family-friendly activities, flu shots, free vision screenings and visits with Santa Claus.
“We’ve enjoyed our meal very much,” Robinson, 61, said. “I also just got my flu shot and they administered it the right way … the effective way.”
The Belton resident emphasized how he appreciates H-E-B for putting on the event and everything else they do for the community.
“They’re honest with their customers … they put their customers before the dollar amount,” Robinson said. “(H-E-B) is about two things: they’re about value and they’re about the people.”
Close to 300 volunteers worked with each other to provide Robinson and other guests a meal of glazed ham, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, a roll and a slice of apple pie.
“H-E-B really loves to give back to the community, so we’ve been doing this for 30 years and 20 years here in Temple itself,” spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson said. “It’s just something we do to give back to our communities and provide holiday meals.”
This year H-E-B held 33 Feast of Sharing holiday dinners in various communities across Texas and Mexico.
“We host our dinners throughout November and December … we just want to be the ones to provide a holiday meal to folks,” Thompson said. “We seat them, greet them and serve them as if they’re at a high-end restaurant. And they can eat as much as they want.”
Ed Page, H-E-B’s director of store operations, happily welcomed guests in a suit adorned with snowmen and Christmas trees before taking a moment to express his gratitude to all of the volunteers who donated their time Thursday evening.
“It takes a lot of work to feed this many people in just one day and we are so appreciative to so many,” Page said. “There is no way we could do any of this without our wonderful group of volunteers who dedicated their time to provide a holiday experience for us all.”
The Rev. Sang Quan of Christ the King Catholic Church echoed Page’s thoughts and extended his gratitude to H-E-B for hosting the event.
“This Feast of Sharing is all about the people … not business,” Quan said.