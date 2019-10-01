SALADO — A Temple man pawned things he allegedly stole in July from homes in Salado and Killeen.
Cartha Martel Speed was charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Arrest affidavits seemed to show Speed may have committed additional burglaries.
One burglary was reported July 15 at a Salado home. A Salado Police officer checked records at Action Pawn and found that the owner’s property had been pawned there, an affidavit said.
Speed reportedly pawned the items the day after he broke into the woman’s home, and he was identified by a clerk. He claimed jewelry he pawned belonged to his dead grandparents.
A discarded rifle case thrown out of a silver car July 16 resulted in charges against Speed.
Just a few minutes after that report, someone called to report their home was burglarized and said a game system, controller and three firearms were missing, a second affidavit said. The victim said the rifle case belonged to him.
Several burglaries were reported in Killeen that same day, and people described a silver car that was in the area. One person had a license plate number. The car belonged to a person who said someone he knew as “MJ” took his car without permission. He later said that person was Speed.
A pawn record showed an Xbox belonging to the Killeen man was pawned at Action Pawn No. 5, 3200 E. Rancier Ave. The Xbox was sold less than two hours after the burglary was discovered. The victim identified the gaming system through the serial number and user profile. The clerk identified Speed as the one who pawned it, according to the affidavit.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman issued the arrest warrants on July 26 and Aug. 7.
Speed was charged with a first-degree felony burglary charge for the Salado burglary and a second-degree charge for the Killeen case, according to Bell County Jail records.
He was also held on two misdemeanor charges filed by Killeen Police Department and a motion to revoke his probation. Bonds for Speed totaled $209,500.