As publicity stunts go, this one was downright stupid. Yet, it launched the career of a revolutionary Texas-born musician and set a benchmark for promotion — all while killing bystanders.
Author Mike Cox has written “Crash at Crush,” the first-ever book about the event that took place on Sept. 15, 1896, in McLennan County, just north of Waco.
A popular author of more than 30 nonfiction books, Cox also has written hundreds of articles and essays. His best-selling work was a two-volume history of the Texas Rangers. His works have earned him a Will Rogers medallion, the A.C. Greene Award for lifetime achievement and membership in the Texas Institute of Letters.
Cox first read about the crash at Crush when he was in seventh grade, he said. Decades passed, then History Press editors approached Cox with a book idea. The Crush Collision stunt had been the topic of numerous newspaper and magazine stories and scholarly articles, but this is the first time the people and events are fully explored in a full-length vivid account.
Cox also includes brief biographies of the major characters and careful details of how such a wacky plan filled with trains, chutzpah and ragtime music could have happened.
The story starts with William George Crush (1865-1943), a passenger agent for the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railway (also known as the Katy). Crush proposed to Katy officials to stage a train wreck as a money-making and promotional attraction.
His “brilliant” plan: Run two out-of-service locomotives head-on into each other along a vacant area just north of Waco, just to watch them destroy each other in a massive explosion.
He planned to advertise what he called “the Monster Crash” months in advance, sell tickets to transport spectators to and from the site on Katy trains.
MKT officials agreed such a spectacle would be good for business. What could go wrong?
Crush himself stopped by area newspaper offices to promote his grand scheme. He was a frequent visitor to the Temple Times office, schmoozing with editors and distributing circulars about his “Monster Crash.”
His promotions worked; Katy offices were inundated with ticket buyers. The Times editor got onboard with it all.
The engines — one painted a bright green and the other, a brilliant red — were displayed throughout the state, including Temple. Crowds flocked to see them, in eager anticipation to see iron behemoths go clang-smash-boom.
In early September, workmen laid four miles of track and constructed a grandstand, speaker stands, telegraph offices, reporters’ stand and a bandstand. A restaurant was set up in a borrowed circus tent. They even erected a sign announcing that everyone had arrived at Crush, Texas.
On Sept. 15, the growing crowds enjoyed a huge carnival midway with dozens of medicine shows, game booths, and lemonade and soft-drink stands while waiting for the big event of the day.
Finally, the massive steam engines were rolled in place. Each pulled four cars, to add to the cataclysmic spectacle. Then, whistles blew, a thundering rumble shook the air, all followed by a chaotic flurry of steam and smoke. The Times reported vivid details on its front page.
“Imagine two monstrous pieces of mechanism coming together as fast as the greatest power in the world can give them,” the Times reported. “For an instant one could have heard a twig snap, then came the crash, and people began to run and, before the fragments had even stopped their upward flight, they were all around the wreck, climbing over and under it.”
The boilers exploded, metal shards flew like shrapnel into the panicking spectators. Two men and a woman were killed; six others were seriously injured.
Crush claimed 40,000 converged to see the spectacle, but he later admitted that was exaggerated. He also downplayed the deaths and injuries.
The Crush disaster could have been just a blip in the history of dumb ideas, except that it inadvertently helped to launch the music career of Scott Joplin, regarded as the king of ragtime music.
Cox’s tome gives depth to the story of Joplin (1868–1917) and his sojourn in Temple.
Joplin and his band had been in Temple for a few months, playing in black clubs. Music store proprietor and Katy Railway ticket agent Robert Smith and salesman John R. “Jack” Fuller (1876-1915) had published Joplin’s first two sheet music compositions — “Harmony Club Waltz” and “Combination March.” Joplin also offered a third new work — “The Crush Collision March.”
Fuller and Smith published that, too, but Fuller kept the copyright, cutting Joplin out of royalties. Cox also provides background and follow-up to Smith and Fuller, including the fact that Fuller is buried in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
According to Cox, Joplin’s “jig-piano” music with its bouncing bass and syncopated melodies sold well in Smith’s shop. “The Katy’s staged train wreck had received so much publicity that it logically followed that a piece of sheet music inspired by the crash would sell plenty of copies,” Cox said.
It’s unclear whether Joplin witnessed the crash or just heard about it. Cox quotes other researchers who posit that Joplin could have composed the work earlier, then renamed it in order to capitalize on the Crush notoriety. Whatever the real story, the rest is music history.
Those Temple-based compositions — especially the “Crush Collision March” — sealed his reputation.
“Musical historians see the crash-based score as a milepost indicating that Joplin’s technical skill was picking up speed and moving on down the line toward national recognition,” Cox said.
Temple can rightfully take its modest place in ragtime history.