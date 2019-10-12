The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Department of Music will hold the Texas Guitar Conference on Nov. 15-16 in the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center.
This conference will draw middle school and high school musicians from across the state to perform in a variety of concerts, master classes, and solo and ensemble competitions.
Les Frères Méduses, a guitar collective composed of Randall Avers and Benoît Albert, will hold a master class 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 16, a day following the duo’s evening concert.
The conference also will present a special concert by the Texas Guitar Quartet, which features UMHB adjunct faculty member Joseph Palmer. Palmer is an award-winning guitarist with 17 top prizes in international guitar competitions to his name, including the World Guitar Competition and Guitare Montreal. In addition to his employment as a music educator with UMHB, he serves as the Performance Engagement Artist for Austin Classical Guitar.
Joseph Williams II is among the acclaimed musicians holding ensemble clinics, and his master class will be held 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
Interested musicians must register by Nov. 8 for both the solo and ensemble competitions. Although registration fees are associated with the conference, varying by competition and ensemble size, contestants will have the chance to win up to $500 in prizes in the solo category.
Community members are encouraged to come to the various events, as all will be free and open to the public.
For more information and rules concerning the competitions, visit https://events.umhb.edu/event/texas_guitar_conference_2018#.XaEPFdJKjAU.