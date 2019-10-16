An Oct. 8 vehicle burglary is under investigation by Temple Police.
A vehicle was allegedly burglary at about 4:50 p.m. near the 4000 block of Central Pointe Expressway, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
The victim said someone broke into a gray Passat and stole radar equipment.
The suspect, who is pictured in a security photo, is believed to drive a black Chevy Tahoe.
Anyone with information about the identity of the burglary, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information may also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).