When the gut is functioning well, life is good; when it’s not, it’s a different story.
Dr. Dawn Sears, gastroenterologist at Baylor Scott & White-Temple, will be the featured speaker at the next Living Well in Bell event and will be discussing “Everything You Wanted to Know about Your Gut but Were Too Grossed Out to Ask.”
The free event will be 6 p.m. Thursday in the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, formerly Avenue A, across from the Santa Fe Depot.
There are many intestinal activities we are well aware of and would like to avoid, particularly if it involves a mad dash to the bathroom, along with rumbling and gurgling.
However, some of the most important activities in the gut involve bacteria and have a huge impact on health of the immune system, mood, mental health, autoimmune diseases, endocrine disorders, skin conditions and more.
“We’ll talk about reflux, heartburn, bloating, gas, constipation and all the hoopla about microbiomes, what it really does, how it can be manipulated and why it is so important to pay attention to what you feed your body,” Sears said.
The microbiome is the genetic material of all the microbes — bacteria, fungi, protozoa and viruses — that live on and inside the human body.
Advertisements for yogurt and probiotics that sell consumers on improving gut health are mostly factual, Sears said. However, all that work can be undone by a bag of Cheetos and a Slurpee, or a Big Mac and fries.
“You’re feeding the bad bacteria that lives in the gut, alongside the good,” she said.
An occasional pill or serving of yogurt isn’t going to have much of an impact on the intestinal workings of the individual, but the makeup of the diet that follows will.
“We used to think, if the bad bacteria was the predominant bacteria in the gut it would result in more GI infections, such as E. coli or C. diff,” Sears said.
Now it’s understood that having an inflammatory microbiome is associated with many diseases, including heart disease, peripheral vascular disease, Alzheimer’s, autism and Parkinson’s, and probably cancers.
“This is a tiny piece of the story that is growing by the day and we are very early in the research process that would prove these connections,” she said.
It does explain why there are people who can eat whatever they want and never gain weight, while someone else puts on pounds after looking at a brownie, Sears said.
“Their microbiome is deciding their metabolic rate and deciding how they are going to metabolize things,” she said.
One study shows that artificial sweeteners alter the gut microbiome so it takes in more calories and more sugars. The good news is the microbiome can be fixed relatively quickly by eating more whole foods, less processed food, nuts and berries and unprocessed vegetables.
All of the work done to develop a healthy microbiome can be undone with one dose of an antibiotic, Sears said.
“It’s bad idea to take antibiotics for every cold or sinus infection, and we’re finding out that diverticulitis can often go away on its own,” she said.
Sears will talk about indigestion, an annual $14 billion dollar issue in the United States.
Sixty percent of the costs of the affliction are for prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
Most patients’ symptoms responds to reassurance and life-style modifications, according to Sears.
Those lifestyle modifications than can help, including avoiding substances — such as alcohol, fat, chocolate, mint and caffeine — with lower esophageal sphincter pressure. The lower esophageal sphincter is a bundle of muscles at the low end of the esophagus, where it meets the stomach. When the LES is closed, it prevents acid and stomach contents from traveling backwards from the stomach.
Other changes that could help are: avoid large meals; elevate head of bed, not just pillows; avoid tight-fitting clothes.
Fiber is a good way to get items moving through the intestinal tract and the American Heart Association recommends that an adult should eat 25 to 35 grams of fiber each day. The average adult in the United States eats about 15 grams a day.
Use your grandmother as an example as a healthy way to live, Sears suggested. Eat fruits and vegetable; save junk food as a treat; drink water; get exercise daily; don’t hold it, go to the bathroom when you need to; stress hurts, instead laugh often; love often; and forgive daily.
This is the third in a series of Living Well in Bell talks supported by Temple Community Clinic.
Health education is critical to the community and the lectures are a way of providing evidence based information to the community, said Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple Community Clinic.
Sponsors include Altrusa International Temple, Temple school district and Temple Founder Lions Club.
For questions, call 254-771-3374 or email LWIB@TempleCommunityClinic.org.