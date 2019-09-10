BELTON — A Temple man scheduled to go on trial Monday instead pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery.
Dervish Dumar Banks, 32, will be sentenced Nov. 7, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Banks remained Tuesday in the Bell County Jail. He was originally held on bonds that totaled $650,000 for the six first-degree felony charges.
The sentence for one first-degree felony conviction can range from five to 99 years or life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Banks allegedly robbed the IHOP restaurant at gunpoint at 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2016. He walked into the restaurant at 39813 Bell Drive near Interstate 35.
Banks wore a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and used a white cloth to cover his face. He wore a glove on one hand — the hand that held a gun.
Banks pointed a gun with a laser at the customers and employees and demanded money from each one of them. After he was given cash and wallets, Banks left.
Banks ran from the IHOP, but was caught and arrested. Multiple people at the IHOP identified him as the robber.
Prior to committing the IHOP robbery, Banks was seen at the Valero convenience store at 2502 W. FM 93. He wore the same clothing and glove. Surveillance video at both locations showed Banks’ hooded sweatshirt and shoes matched what Banks wore at the IHOP robbery. The Valero video showed a specific stitching on the back pocket that match what Banks wore when arrested.
Banks admitted to the robberies after he was read his rights.
Banks, represented by attorney Billy Ray Hall, was found incompetent to stand trial on Aug. 16, 2017, by former Bell County Judge Martha Trudo. It wasn’t until June 16, 2018, that Banks was transferred to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon for treatment and evaluation, according to Garza.
The facility on Aug. 9, 2018, said Banks was competent to stand trial, and his competency was soon restored after the report was issued by Bell County Judge Paul LePak.
Banks was in custody the entire time, Garza said.
Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns represented the prosecution in each case.
Banks had previous felony convictions, and one was in February 2010 for robbery. He also had a felony conviction for cocaine possession, an indictment said.
Banks returned Aug. 20, 2018, to the Bell County Jail, where he remained as he waited for the Monday trial date, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.