BELTON — A Nolanville man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury for accident involving injury/failure to stop and render aid.
Irving Andres Fuentes, 31, is classified as a repeat offender. Fuentes, who is currently not in the Bell County Jail but was a past inmate, has three warrants for his arrest, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said. The recent warrant was issued Aug. 20.
A one-car rollover at about 5:27 a.m. on Jan. 26 resulted in serious bodily injury to a woman who was a passenger in the car, according to an arrest affidavit. The accident occurred in the 8600 block of Interstate 14 on Nolanville Hill, and a Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the area.
The caller earlier had seen the vehicle “going fast” and then saw it in the middle of the median with smoke coming from the vehicle, the affidavit said.
First responders didn’t find anyone at first, but then found a female about 100 yards from the vehicle. She was in the grass. The victim told first responders she tried to jump out of the vehicle to escape Fuentes, but he wouldn’t let her. She was the passenger, not the driver.
Fuentes was later identified as the driver who reportedly left the scene of the wreck without helping the injured female and didn’t call 911, the affidavit said.
The arrest warrant was issued Aug. 21 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.