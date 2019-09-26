Mark Smith, former vice president of education services at Temple College, is now leading the Central Park Campus of Collin College in McKinney as vice president/provost.
Smith, who started his new job on Tuesday, said he’ll likely be spending the next six months getting to know the school and listening to staff and students.
“I’ll be doing a lot of observing as well,” he said.
The McKinney campus has an enrollment of about 5,000 students. Collin College, which has three campuses and five education centers, has around 33,000 students.
They plan on opening two new campuses next year, Smith said.
The McKinney campus provides the majority of Collin College health professions programs.
“It’s a good fit,” he said.
Smith held a number of positions during his 13 years at Temple College.
“I have a diverse skill set,” Smith said.
As the chief academic officer, he oversaw all of the academics at the school, including health professions and general education courses. Smith was charged with managing student enrollment services and workforce.
Smith served as president of Cloud Community College in Concordia, Kan., for a few months in 2018. He resigned due to personal family and medical issues and returned to Temple College.
Prior to coming to Temple College, Smith held administrative roles at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College from 1998 to 2006. Smith served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 25 years. He earned his doctorate from Capella University with his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from William Carey College in Mississippi.
The time at Cloud Community gave Smith a bigger perspective, he said.
“All of the skills that I developed over time I’ll be able to use here,” Smith said.
Smith said he will miss the people at Temple College.
“There are really some awesome people there,” he said. “There are friends and colleagues that I’ll miss and I wish them well.”