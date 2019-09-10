Disabled individuals and their families will paddle — or pedal — their way around Lake Belton next week as part of a two-day event hosted by the non-profit Adaptive Adventures.
Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17-18 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road on Fort Hood. The events are free and open to the public.
It will be Adaptive Adventures’ first event in the area.
Military multisport and family days will be part of the event in an effort to service the local community of disabled individuals. The event will feature both adaptive and regular kayaks and cycles. Drinks, snacks and lunch will be provided for all participants.
Adaptive Adventures, the non-profit organization sponsoring the event, hosts many similar activities throughout the country all year long. The group tries to help those with physical disabilities by helping them participate in activities such as kayaking or cycling.
“We have tens of thousands of dollars of disabled equipment that will allow people to try what they can do physically and for recreation,” Adaptive Adventure board member Jim Fetherman said. “We thought we would try to get a new tradition going and start with a small camp.”
Fetherman said he hopes that next week’s event will be on the smaller side to allow those who attend to spend more time with each activity, and allow volunteers to have an easier time learning to run an event. He wants the group to grow and be able to bring a greater number, and variety, of similar events to Bell County in the future.
“This camp is intentionally being kept small because it will be the first time for our local people to be volunteers and be involved in the community,” Fetherman said.
Participants must register on the Adaptive Adventures website before the event. Visit adaptiveadventures.org for more information.