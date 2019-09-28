Those who will receive a Rusty Award during the 2019 Bell County Judge and Commissioners’ on People with Disabilities annual banquet have been announced.
Individuals who will be honored at the banquet have had a positive impact in the Bell County Community.
The award winners are:
- Edwin Munoz, the John Garth Person of the Year
- Hunter Eulenfeld, Jennifer Phillips Award for Courage
- Gary DeSalvo, Bell County Judge’s Meritorious Service Award
- Manuel Dominic Salazar, Shirley Biels Health Care Worker of the Year
- Casey Casilhas, Pat Elliot Inspiration Award
- Jeremy McQuown, Profiles in Courage
- Tina Capito, Dedicated Community Service Award
- Janet Lopez, Jim and Daurice Bowmer Family Member of the Year
With a theme of Shining Stars, this year’s event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at HOCTIL, Heart of Central Texas Independent Living, 2005 Commerce St., Belton.
Deadline to RSVP is Oct. 8. To register call 254-933-7487, or email Melissa.ingriola@hoctilc.org. Tickets may be purchased by check, credit card or cash at the door.