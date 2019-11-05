Veterans who need legal advice or legal assistance can visit a free legal clinic scheduled in Temple from 1-4 p.m. Friday.
The clinic will be held at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Building 171, Room A25, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive. No appointment is necessary.
Legal issues may include family law, wills and probate, consumer, property, tax, disability and veterans benefits, as well as other legal problems or questions. All veterans can receive legal advice at the clinic; financial guidelines apply for additional free legal representation. The clinic is open to all U.S. veterans and spouses of deceased veterans.
The clinic is staffed and sponsored by attorney members of the Bell County Bar Association in conjunction with the Veterans Legal Initiative, a coalition of local bar associations to provide pro bono legal services to U.S. veterans in 19 Texas counties.
For more information on the legal clinic, contact the Veterans Legal Initiative at 713-759-1133.