BELTON — It’s almost become a new routine for residents near Sixth Avenue.
Grab a pot. Fill it with water. Boil. Repeat.
Neighborhoods along Sixth Avenue — one of Belton’s main entrances from Interstate 35 — have dealt with boil water notices three times since the start of September.
Greg Solomon, who has lived on Comay Circle in Belton for eight years, said he’s frustrated with the boil water notices. Solomon uses a wheelchair after suffering two strokes. He can’t drive to get bottled water — which is often what the city suggests in lieu of boiling water.
“I’ve just beside myself,” Solomon, 58, said. “I’m just not able to get out. I’m not able to get purified water. I get my water from the faucet. I’m just really frustrated.”
He wants the city of Belton to repair the more than 50-year-old cast iron lines that provide water to his neighborhood.
That may be easier said than done.
City leaders are thinking through plans to replace the aging infrastructure in the Sixth Avenue area. Nothing is concrete, though.
“Moving the water line on Sixth Avenue is not even at the planning stage right now. It is in the conceptual, brainstorming stage,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said. “We recognize residents have been inconvenienced by water line breaks multiple times this year, which makes it a priority for us to review, but where we go from here is not clear yet. I assure you, however, we are evaluating the situation so that we can make an informed decision when it is appropriate.”
Belton spokesman Paul Romer stressed the old water lines are a major concern.
“There are a lot of factors to consider outside of replacing the line,” Romer said.
Obstacles to replacing lines
The biggest one, Points said, is funding.
Two water line rehabilitation projects already are planned and fully funded: One to replace the lines on North East Street and East Fifth Avenue, and the other is on East Avenue S.
“These are already planned and funded, so unless something unusual occurs these projects are in front of anything that would be considered with Sixth Avenue,” Points said.
Setting aside funding, there are technical obstacles.
“The pipe is located under the right lane of the eastbound side of the road,” Points said of Sixth Avenue. “Ideally, we’d like to have the pipe moved out of the road and placed under an adjacent sidewalk. This would entail demolishing the current sidewalk and replacing it.”
Points also expects some constraints with right of way for any potential Sixth Avenue water line replacement project. Temple-based KPA Engineers is surveying the area, Point said.
“We anticipate having a better understanding of potential constraints when KPA finishes a survey it is conducting in the area at this time,” she explained.
Tying it to a larger project?
Romer suggested that one potential way of improving the water line would be to tie into the still gestating Sixth Avenue beautification project.
“That’s a discussion we are having,” he said.
The project has been under consideration by the City Council since 2018. The estimated $3 million to $5 million project would turn Sixth Avenue into a gateway entrance that mirrors Central Avenue.
The City Council in July approved a $77,900 contract with KPA to study what improvements could be made to Sixth Avenue.
“KPA’s work is part of an early planning process for potential improvements to Sixth Avenue, which could include moving all utilities underground, and moving water from under the pavement to outside of the pavement,” Points said. “We know that such a project would be expensive, and hope that KPA’s work will help us develop a meaningful scope of possibilities.”
Another possibility, Points said, is relocating the water line and utilities in the area along Sixth Avenue between Interstate 35 and Birdwell Street into a phase of a larger project. However, the public works director said that is simply a speculation right now.
“Before any of this is considered, we need to study it,” Points said. “Coordination with (the Texas Department of Transportation) would also need to occur since Sixth Avenue (also known as FM 93) is a state road.”
Solomon, an affected resident, wants one thing: “I don’t want any more boil water notices.”