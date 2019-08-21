BELTON — A Temple woman who falsely claimed a former boyfriend assaulted her was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months deferred adjudication probation and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to her victim.
Faith Cox declined a jury trial and waived her right to appeal, but pleaded no contest to the charge against her.
Christopher Precopia, her ex-boyfriend, was arrested and charged by Temple police but a selfie he took and posted on Facebook proved he was 70 miles away from Temple when the incident was reported. The selfie, text messages, cellphone tower pings and affidavits from others with Precopia backed his claim of innocence.
Cox could have been sentenced for the Class B misdemeanor by a fine up to $2,000 or up to 180 days in the Bell County Jail, but a plea bargain was accepted by Cox and Bell County Court at Law Judge Rebecca DePew followed the recommendation.
Under the agreement, Cox must submit to mental health counseling and pay $239 court costs. She must have no contact with her former boyfriend or his family, DePew stipulated.
Cox did not make a comment as she left the courtroom.
The news about what happened to Precopia went viral.
Cox claimed that Precopia broke into her house on Sept. 20, 2017, and assaulted her with a box cutter. A Temple Police officer saw cuts and injuries to her face and a chest, and a sexual assault nurse said Cox’s injuries could have been made by a box cutter or something similar.
Precopia was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, a first-degree felony with a possible sentence of up to 99 years or life in prison if he was convicted.
It was later proven Cox cut herself and caused the damage to her home.
Family’s fight
Precopia’s family, in order to pay the $150,000 to bail him out and hire an attorney, had to drain their 401K and savings accounts, his father, David Precopia, said Wednesday after the hearing.
Both David and Erin Precopia were at the hearing for their son, who is in the U.S. Army and wasn’t able to attend.
David Precopia stared several times at Cox and her parents during the hearing, but they didn’t look his way in the courtroom.
Precopia’s parents talked with a Telegram reporter after the hearing.
“We are very disappointed in the outcome, knowing that my son faced 99 years in prison for this and all she has been slapped with is a $2,000 fine and probation,” David said. “That is very disheartening for us — the way the justice system has treated our family and the outcome of this. But we are also God-believing people so, in the end, we will be justified and everything will come out about it.”
Christopher Precopia is doing well. He’s carrying on with his life as he is in the military, David said. They’re proud of him and the fact he could move on.
Cox accused Precopia of things in high school — they only dated for six months — and destroyed the last of his senior year with lies, David said. She tried to destroy his son’s life, he said, adding that his son never had a speeding ticket or been arrested prior to the assault claim.
“She almost put our son into prison and was fined and can pay it out over a year’s time,” Erin Precopia, Precopia’s mother, said.
Systematic failure
The Bell County Attorney’s Office didn’t fail them — but the justice system itself did, Erin said.
“They (law enforcement) rushed to arrest him without investigating any further or interviewing him, and that’s where the failure began,” Erin said. “If they’d questioned him, the entire thing could have been avoided.”
Precopia’s parents are now trying to fight to get the law changed, they both emphasized. They would like to see the offense made a felony through a bill to be filed during the next legislative session, Erin said.
“There are so many men stuck in jail over false accusations — with no evidence,” David said. “You used to have to prove yourself guilty, but now it is the opposite. You are guilty until you prove yourself innocent.”
By October 2017 the Precopias had proof of where her son was, but it took until June 2018 for the charge to be dropped, Erin said. That was nine months of wasting time, energy and resources, she said.
“This isn’t the end of it,” David said. “We’ve had to be on the defense, and now we’re on the offense.”