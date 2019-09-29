Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple drew a near-capacity crowd Sunday for the celebration of its 125th anniversary.
The Rev. Jared Burt, senior pastor, recognized 17 living persons with more than 50 years of membership in the church. Referring to early church history, he said the Forrester family donated land for the church property. He invited representatives of eight generations of that family to come forward and be recognized. Among them was Fran Fairchild, who was the church secretary for 25 years.
“God has been faithful in the life of this family down through the years,” Burt said.
Fairchild was one of five church members shown in a video presentation. The others were Rogers Bruce, Anna Sue Hargrove, Gale Lawler and Rudy Partida.
“Every Sunday morning I just feel the love of the whole church,” Lawler said.
Partida said his hope for the church is that it would “keep growing and spread the word.”
Burt said he read a little church history this week and found it interesting. For example, it was first called Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and then New Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He found out how it got the name of Taylor’s Valley while reading a history book.
In a community about four miles east of Belton, the story went, William Taylor built a double log cabin on the north bank of the Leon River. On Nov. 12, 1836, a group of Native Americans from Waco attacked and the house caught on fire. The attack was repulsed, but the fire was still a threat. Mrs. Taylor stood on a table and doused the fire as her children passed her containers of water, vinegar and buttermilk. After that, the area was called Taylor’s Valley.
“There are a million stories that bring us to where we are today,” Burt said. “There are a million things God is doing in your life and you know about three of them.”
There are stories that will not be told, he said, of how God used unknown people in incredible ways, over and over for 125 years.
“This day … is about remembering God’s grace,” he said.
He read from Jeremiah 6:16: “Stand at the crossroads, and look, ask for the ancient paths, where the good ways is, and walk in it, and find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk in it.”
Speaking figuratively, Burt said, “you’re at a crossroads in your life where you are going to choose one way or the other.”
We have a tendency to close our eyes to what is in our own hearts, he said.
“Stand at the crossroads, look down the ancient pathway,” he said. “We need to continue to walk in it.”
“We need to gather for worship,” Burt said. “That’s why we’re here.”
People donated funds and set aside land so those who followed them could gather, he said.
“They did life together,” Burt said. “They grew together. They had relationships with one another. They didn’t have all this new-fangled technology that we have today. They grew in community.”
“Do we continue in that heritage to press forward for the Lord Jesus Christ?” he asked.
God sent his son because he loved the world so much, Burt said.
“Our response was to crucify him,” he said.
Jesus was on that cross for the thief at his side, Burt said. He was there for the Roman soldier standing below, and for Peter who denied him.
“That’s why Jesus died on the cross … He died to cleanse us, to atone for our sins, that we might be in right relationship to God,” Burt said. “Our response is to repent of our sins.”