BY DEBORAH McKEON
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
HOLLAND - A train derailment of about 13 cars happened before 1:30 a.m. today, Holland Police Chief Shawn Newsom said.
No one was injured, but there is some minor property damage.
Five cars are on their sides, he said. Five are full of diesel and others are loaded with asphalt or sand.
The main road crossing on Travis Street will be closed all day and maybe into the evening, according to Newsom.
The Fannin Street crossing is open, and TxDOT has set up detours.
Many railroad personnel are at the scene to begin the cleanup, Newsom said.
As the cleanup continues, railroad investigators are trying to find what caused the derailment. They have no clue yet, Newsom said, and no answer may be found today.
For more information, read Saturday‘s Telegra.