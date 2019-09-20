BELTON — The number of Advanced Placement Scholars is growing in Belton ISD.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees this week recognized 132 students for being named AP Scholars by The College Board, the not-for-profit organization that administers AP tests and the SAT. That is an increase from the 108 AP Scholars named in 2018.
“Belton ISD has a reputation for high-academic achievement, but it’s exciting to see how our programs continue to do more,” board President Sue Jordan said in a statement. “I am proud that we have chosen to continue to look for ways to improve.”
Spokesman Josh Wucher said these awards are given to students for “college-level achievement” based on their AP test results. AP exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5.
The awards, he said, are divided into four categories.
There are AP Scholars — students who scored a 3 or higher on at least three AP exams. Belton ISD had 56 students who were named AP Scholars.
Next, students who score an average of 3.25 on all of their AP tests plus score at least a 3 on four or more exams qualify as AP Scholars with Honor. The school board recognized 24 students with this honor.
Belton ISD had 46 students who qualified as AP Scholars with Distinction. They got an average score of at least 3.5 on all of their AP tests and scored a 3 or higher on five or more exams.
“There were seven students who achieved National AP Scholars for receiving an average score of 4 on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight of more of these exams,” Wucher said. “However, all of those students graduated last year so we wish them well in their freshman year of college.”
Jordan said it is important to recognize Belton ISD’s top students.
“Shining the spotlight on exceptional top achieving students sets the tone for why additional efforts to support and stretch our highest achieving students accomplishes the District’s mission to provide an education that challenges all of our students to excel,” she said.