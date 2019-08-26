A Troy man was arrested and charged after a weekend boating accident on Lake Belton near Cedar Ridge Park.
David Wayne Lawler, 66, was arrested and charged Monday with boating while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, Bell County Jail records indicated. Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game wardens arrested Lawler.
Law enforcement agencies and first responders rushed Sunday in response to the accident. Lake Belton Manager Ronnie Bruggman verified that two boats collided near the Cedar Ridge Park. One arrest was made, he said.
Major damage was sustained to both boats, but no one was seriously injured, according to Bruggman.
Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.
One boater was allegedly pulling someone on an inner tube and almost crashed into the port side of Jennifer Lynn’s boat, she said on Facebook. Then a jet ski was driving crazily at about 5 p.m. The boaters were racing alongside other boaters in the Cedar Ridge Park area.
If found guilty, Lawler could be sentenced to up to 180 days in jail and fined up to $2,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
People are asked to please be safe on the water. There are no signs on the lake, but boaters and others are advised to watch out for other boaters, Bruggman said.