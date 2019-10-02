The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s help regarding a forgery case under investigation.
Police said a woman used two fraudulent checks on Sept. 17 to retrieve about $5,000 at two locations, including a Texell credit union in Temple.
Investigators were notified on Monday that a credit union account holder reported two fraudulent checks made out to a suspect on her account.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).