A teenager who reportedly struck an undercover Temple Police car Wednesday was charged Friday with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first-degree felony.
Joe Andrew Lopez, 17, of Temple was in the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of a $300,000 bond set by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Lopez and another Temple teen, Eric Matthew Villanueva, 17, were reportedly in a vehicle at the Buc-ee’s when Temple Police officers approached them. Lopez, who drove the vehicle, hit the undercover car while trying to get away, Police spokesman Chris Christoff said in a news release.
No injuries were reported and very minor damage was done to one police department vehicle, according to Christoff. Several marked and unmarked units were at the scene.
The officers were conducting an undercover investigation at the time of the incident, but no information was released about the nature of that investigation by press time.
Villanueva still had two third-degree felony holds Friday. He allegedly had a controlled substance in his possession when he was taken into custody, Christoff said. The type of controlled substance wasn’t given by press time. No bond was set.
The collision happened at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive.