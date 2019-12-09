BELTON — The Temple College Public Safety Department is getting an extra patrol vehicle.
The Bell County Commissioners Court, in a unanimous decision Monday, approved the donation of a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe from the Sheriff’s Department.
“I think it’s a great thing. This vehicle will go along for them,” Commissioner Russell Schneider said.
Michael Markum, the campus police chief, thanked the commissioners for donating the car.
“We don’t go out and buy new vehicles because we’re not on patrol like the Sheriff’s Department or Temple PD,” Markum told the commissioners. “Sometimes it’s hard to find a good, used vehicle.”
Schneider said Temple College — and Bell County’s other higher education institutions, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College — all serve a purpose and work together.
“They all support the county and the cities. We support them,” he said.
Markum reiterated his gratitude for the donation.
“We really appreciate it,” the Temple College police chief said. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the vehicle. It will be put to good use.”