BELTON — Texas hasn’t always been red. Just ask Republican strategist Karl Rove.
Rove came to the Lone Star State after the 1976 election — the last time the state would vote for a Democratic presidential candidate. That election, though, was a boon for the GOP in the Texas Senate.
“We increased our numbers in one election by 50 percent in the Texas Senate — we had gone from two members to three,” Rove recently told more than 355 people in Belton.
That small victory blossomed into something larger for the Republican Party.
“Change came to Texas. People don’t remember this, but in 1980 there were 10 battleground states in the presidential election — 10 battlegrounds. Know what one of them was? Texas,” said Rove, who worked on Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign. “We were a battleground state. We had (Jimmy) Carter here. We have Reagan here. It was a heck of a battle. But we became a majority.”
Fourteen years later, the GOP had picked off all state-level officials, leaving then-Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock as the only high-level Democrat in 1994.
“By ’98, we took everything. And by 2004 — think about that — it took until 2004 for us to get a majority of the Congressional delegation in Texas. The last time we had it was 1869,” Rove said. “Then we took control of the Legislature. We got a majority of the House and the majority of the Senate.”
Now that red majority is on shaky ground. Democrats are within striking distance of taking control of the Texas House. They need to win nine seats in 2020 to flip the state House.
Rove chalked up the GOP’s losses in 2018 to complacency.
“Part of it was our message got away from the bread-and-butter issues that Texans care about: How are we doing on our jobs? How are we doing on our schools? How are we doing on our roads? How are we doing on quality of life? How are we doing to keep the government small and the opportunity big?” Rove said, sitting in a gray arm chair in the Bell County Expo Center. “We started chasing some rabbits that made us unpopular — particularly in the suburbs. We got in trouble.”
Rove said Texas Republicans must focus on the challenges ahead and learn from their history of success. And those plans, he said, must involve a better ground game for the GOP.
Voter registration is key
Rove said an estimated 1,100 people move to Texas every day. Many, he said, were registered Republicans.
“The interesting thing is a lot of them are economic refugees. They’re fleeing California. They’re fleeing Illinois. They’re fleeing the Northeast. They’re coming to Texas,” he said. “They can be ours, but we’ve got to work for them. You can’t take them for granted.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine — a Temple Republican who hosted an event with Rove on Tuesday — asked the strategist how seriously should the GOP take Democrats’ plans to win Texas.
“We should take it seriously,” Rove said.
Texas Republicans have two voter registration efforts underway, Rove said. Both are aiming to build up the party’s pool of voters and rebuild the GOP’s grassroots. And, Rove said, they have to get an estimated more than 1 million residents who may vote Republican registered to vote.
“We’ve got to start getting the volunteers here in Bell County to start tackling the several thousand people in Bell County who are part of the 128,000 (people who were registered Republicans before moving to Texas) and then we have to get people to start tackling those other people,” he said.
A potential electoral liability?
Still, there are plenty of unknowns in Texas politics. One is an intra-party controversy that could endanger the Republican majority in the state House.
This summer, allegations surfaced that Speaker Dennis Bonnen, an Angleton Republican, offered press credentials to the conservative group Empower Texans, the Texas Tribune reported. In exchange for those credentials, the group’s political action committee would have to target 10 Republicans in the upcoming primaries.
“I think it’s up to the members to resolve it,” Rove told the Telegram. “I think it demonstrates what we’ve known for a long time: Michael Quinn Sullivan (the CEO of Empower Texans) is basically a force of chaos disruption. He is out to mainly serve his own needs and not the needs of the broader party.”
It is still up in the air whether the controversy could be a liability — as Democrats are hoping it will be — next year.
“I think it depends on how it gets resolved,” Rove said. “Whether Bonnen stays or goes is not the real question. The question is does the party emerge from this united or not? If we emerge from this united, we will have the majority. If we don’t, we’re in trouble.”