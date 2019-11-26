KILLEEN — Fifty-five pigs were removed from a Killeen home on Reese Creek Road early this month by a nonprofit organization from Wills Point, east of Dallas.
The incident is still under investigation, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said.
My Pig Filled Life has agreed to take all of the pigs — 31 females and 24 males. Many of the females appear pregnant, the organization said in a Facebook post.
Melanie Bolling, the organization founder and president, said they have taken six pigs that needed immediate care.
The remaining pigs are being held at an undisclosed location. Bolling said two of the 55 pigs died of pneumonia in Killeen — one Friday and one Saturday.
Bolling said the pigs that died will be sent to Texas A&M University for autopsies.
The remaining pigs will be transported to Wills Point Sunday. When they arrive at the My Pig Filled Life facility, they will be in quarantine for a minimum of 30 to 60 days. The process of nursing them back to health may take up to six months, Bolling said.
“Our goal is to make them adoptable,” Bolling said, adding all the animals are pot-bellied pigs bred to be pets and not for consumption.
The pigs that are able to will be spayed, neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and put up for adoption.
All the pigs are potbellies and are only classified as being domesticated pets.
Bolling said she decided to take the pigs, because all of the other facilities she knows about were full, and she had just purchased more land. She said they were the only facility she knew of that could support all of the pigs without splitting them up.
The organization said it is holding a work day to add 15 housing areas, six penned areas and farrowing fences Saturday in preparation for taking in the remaining pigs.