No one knows for sure where Tommy Glen Hebert is.
Was his the body found in a Killeen storage building — or is he alive?
Hebert, 58, was last seen May 27 in Temple near the 300 block of East Central Avenue, but no one has acknowledged seeing him since then.
No results have been released by Temple Police about the status of an autopsy performed on remains found Sept. 12 in Killeen. The remains were buried inside a storage shed next to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield ordered the autopsy, but the results were still pending, Barfield said Wednesday.
No update has been given on the investigation into Hebert since October, when it was confirmed by a Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems that a source said the body could be linked to a Temple case.
“Once we receive additional info, it will be sent out,” spokesman Chris Christoff said Tuesday in response to several Telegram questions about the case.
Connection to Hebert
One person reportedly has been connected to the missing Hebert.
Palmer Grant Contreras, 35, of Temple reportedly took Hebert’s pickup from Hebert’s home and moved it to near Temple High School. An indictment of Contreras said he knew Hebert was missing when he moved the truck with the intention of interfering with the investigation.
Contreras told a woman he shot Hebert in the chest and disposed of his body, according to an arrest affidavit.
He lived next door to Hebert on Lower Troy Road, the affidavit said.
However, Contreras hasn’t been charged with homicide. He remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $210,000.
In addition to the charge of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation, Contreras was charged with possession of child pornography and a felony drug charge. A third-degree felony hold also was listed.
Previously, Contreras was convicted in April 2014 of manufacturing/delivering a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a first-degree felony. The September 2012 charge was by the George West Police Department, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
Contreras absconded in July 2013. When found, he was sentenced to three years in prison. He was paroled in April 2015 and discharged in January 2017, records indicated.