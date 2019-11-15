A Temple teen who reportedly stole pizza Tuesday at gunpoint from a delivery driver probably didn’t get to eat it before he was arrested by Temple Police officers.
Isaac Lee Collingswood, 17, of Temple, was found with the pizza and an Airsoft pistol by Temple Police officers, spokesman Chris Christoff said Thursday.
Collingswood also had a June 25 arrest warrant for the June 18 burglary of a habitation during which he reportedly broke into a residence and took six rifles and cash, Christoff said.
The rifles were recovered, Christoff said.
At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the driver said he was robbed at the 1300 block of South 23rd Street, and about $70 in pizza was taken. Officers went to the residence and found two males inside. One male who matched the description given by the driver was there, along with the reportedly stolen pizza and an Airsoft pistol that matched the driver’s description, Christoff said.
At first Collingswood gave officers a false name, but it was later identified as Collingswood.
The June 18 burglary happened near the 1800 block of South 11th Street.
Collingswood was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday, held in lieu of a $15,000 bond. He was charged with burglary of a habitation intend other felony, a first-degree felony charge, and robbery, a second-degree felony.