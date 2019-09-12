BARTLETT — One man died early Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision at the city limits just north of Bartlett on State Highway 95.
The collision between the tractor of an 18-wheeler and a passenger car is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to Sgt. Ryan Howard, but no information has been released on any other possible injuries involved with this collision.
The tractor is owned by a Granger trucking company. The company office has not yet been reached for details about any injuries.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of highway 95 were closed for investigation and clean up, according to the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
Texas Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control at the location, spokesman Ken Roberts said.