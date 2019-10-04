A Gatesville High School student was arrested Thursday evening following the report of a threat the student allegedly made on a school bus, according to a news release from Gatesville High School Principal Yancey Sanderson.
At about 5 p.m. Thursday GISD officials received a tip about a possible terroristic threat made by the student on the bus. School administrators contacted Gatesville Police and an arrested was made in connection to the incident.
"The district applauds those students who reported the information to school administrators so we could take swift action to ensure the safety of the student body," Sanderson said. "Students are reminded that all threats made on GISD school grounds, school vehicles, or at school sponsored events will be taken very seriously."
Anyone with questions may contact campus officials at 254-865-8281.