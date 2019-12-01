After years of being unenforced by the police department, an update of Temple’s solicitation ordinance will impose some restrictions on those panhandling, though not as much as some might hope.
The Temple City Council unanimously passed the update of the ordinance on Nov. 21 after months of fine tuning that needed to be done by the city attorney’s office. The changes include restrictions on where panhandlers are able to solicit, amongst other updates.
First Amendment concerns stopped Temple and many other cities from enforcing ordinances that would prohibit solicitation for years, with work arounds only now being adopted.
Most of the ordinances cities adopted to crack down on panhandling were based upon regulating what someone could say before they said it, also known as content-based regulations, Temple City Attorney Kayla Landeros said. Due to the high bar governments must pass to defend such laws, cities struggled to implement laws to restrict panhandling.
“For a while, we have not been enforcing Article 1 of Chapter 26 because of these concerns,” Landeros said in July. “It has been difficult for cities to come up with a non-content based regulation that still tries to address some of the concerns (the city has).”
The new ordinance implemented by Temple states, “No person who is within a public roadway may solicit or sell or distribute any material to the occupant of any motor vehicle stopped on a public roadway in obedience to a traffic control signal light.”
This language adopted by the city in crafting the new ordinance follows other cities laws that have already been tested in court cases and have been proven constitutional.
While City Councilwoman Judy Morales had brought up the idea of expanding the ordinance to include four-way stops, there was not enough evidence of a current problem to support the change.
“When it comes to regulating solicitation in roadways, our hope is to ensure the safety of drivers as well as the individuals selling or distributing materials to those drivers,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “That is why the new code language prohibits solicitation in the roadway, including medians and islands of the roadway, at intersections controlled by traffic lights, but allows solicitation at these intersections if the solicitor remains on the sidewalk or the unpaved shoulder of the roadway.”
City staff made changes to the portion of the ordinance regarding door-to-door solicitors which included the prohibition of solicitors to enter the property of residents with “No Solicitors” signs. The city has also prohibited door-to-door solicitation before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. during standard time and after 7 p.m. during daylight savings time.