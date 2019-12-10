BELTON — A man charged with a December 2016 home invasion murder in Temple is on trial this week.
Quentorius Tramaine Simmons, 32, of Hewitt, is on trial for murder and capital murder in the shooting death of Maurice Smith, as well as evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.
Simmons allegedly admitted to someone that he set up a robbery, threw the gun that Smith was shot with into a lake and had someone pawn a stolen PlayStation in Waco, an arrest affidavit said.
Although Simmons said gloves and masks were worn during the robbery, one glove broke.
A fingerprint on a bag of marijuana found in Smith’s driveway after the robbery and shooting matched that of Simmons, according to the affidavit.
A woman told a Temple Police Department investigator she was with Smith when people wearing masks forced their way into the Temple residence. The door frame was broken. After the robbers left, she found Smith was shot.
An autopsy performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences said Smith was shot with a firearm and the cause of death was homicide.
The warrant for Simmons was issued Feb. 22, 2018, by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Simmons is a convicted felon.
The trial was in its second day Tuesday and is expected to continue through the end of the week, Simmons’ attorney, Michael White of Temple, said.
Prosecuting the cases against Simmons are Assistant District Attorneys Erica Morgan and Cristin Lane, according to court dockets.
Simmons was in the Bell County Jail, held on bonds that totaled $2,027,500.