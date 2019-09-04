GATESVILLE — Four Coryell County residents were arrested Tuesday during the raid of a rural marijuana farm located south of Gatesville.
Taken into custody at 115 Spotted Fawn were Christian Brown, 21; Stacy Brown, 54; Thomas Brown, 52; and Jeffrey Reamer, 62.
Each person was charged with possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds, a third-degree felony.
More charges are possible, but officials must dry out the leaves and buds before they are sent them to a laboratory to be tested, Coryell County Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said Wednesday. It’s not possible to send the entire crop of 585 marijuana plants to the lab.
A resident complained about what turned out to be a farm with marijuana plants from one foot to 6 feet in height. Also found was 10 pounds of a substance that was ground and believed to be marijuana.
Six jars with what was believed to be THC “butter” and eight bottles of THC oil were also discovered during the raid. Those substances will be sent off to be tested, Wilcox said.
Also involved in the investigative and seizure process were the Gatesville Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Coryell County game wardens.