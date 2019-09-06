One man is dead and a suspect is sought following a stabbing Thursday night at the Westgate Apartments in Rockdale, according to Rockdale Police Chief Thomas Harris.
Police responded to the apartment complex about 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Harris said. He said one man stabbed and killed another man following an argument.
The victim was identified as Michael McDowell, 26, of Rockdale.
The suspect in this case, David Rodriquez, is currently sought by police. He is a 24-year-old Hispanic male.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Rockdale Police Department at 512-446-3436.