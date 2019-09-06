BELTON — Fire Chief Bruce Pritchard is retiring after working for this city for 29 years.
Pritchard, 52, announced his retirement plans Friday morning. His last day is Nov. 1.
“The department has accomplished many achievements throughout my career, and I have enjoyed every step. However, I am ready to let the ‘reigns loose’ and retire,” Pritchard wrote in his retirement letter. “I am grateful for the many opportunities and experiences over the past 29 years, and will always have a special place in my heart for the city of Belton, the outstanding people of the community and the staff.”
Pritchard described his rise through the ranks as “a great ride.” He worked as a firefighter, paramedic, captain and assistant chief before becoming the leader of the department four years ago.
“Chief Pritchard has been a valuable part of our management team in Belton,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “We appreciate his nearly three decades of service to the Belton community, and wish him well in retirement.”
Belton Fire Department accomplishments under Pritchard’s leadership include volunteer efforts to install smoke detectors and stovetop fire stops in people’s homes; establishing the department’s Honor Guard, Bag & Pipes; creating two rescue teams; and creating the Belton Fire Corps.
“Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Pritchard has served Belton residents and firefighters well,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “Under his leadership in 2017, the Belton Fire Department was recognized by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association for its commitment to statewide best practices for fire departments — one of only seven fire departments in Texas to achieve such an honor at the time.”
Pritchard has worked in fire service for more than 32 years.
After he retires, Pritchard said he plans to focus on his grandchildren.
The city of Belton will conduct a national search for a new fire chief, according to a news release. The search will be led by Strategic Government Resources, a Keller-based recruitment firm.
City spokesman Paul Romer said the search contract will not exceed $24,900.