A man and woman allegedly tried on Nov. 14 to steal a basket filled with merchandise valued at about $600, Temple Police said.
The incident happened at Home Depot, 3550 S. General Bruce Drive, a Temple Police Department news release said.
The man and woman left the store without paying for the merchandise.
When a store employee went up to the man and woman in the parking lot, the suspects left the merchandise and ran away.
If anyone has any information regarding the identities of these individuals, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).