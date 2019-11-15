BELTON — A local school furniture manufacturer planning to invest $1.75 million in a new warehouse here secured a tax abatement this week.
The Belton City Council, in a unanimous decision Tuesday, awarded a five-year tax abatement to CSC Group for its planned 50,000-square-foot warehouse. The abatement will start at 90 percent and decline to 50 percent during the term.
“Based upon the investment proposed, they are eligible for a 70-percent tax abatement for five years,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “You can see that they requested a declining term investment. We’ve proposed to set it at 90 percent to start, ending at 50 percent — averaging out for 70 percent overall.”
CSC Group expects to add four new employees at its new warehouse — which will be on Grove Road, east of Interstate 35. Todd Mantz, president of the company, said that is a conservative estimate. CSC Group currently has 17 employees in Belton.
“They’re anxious to get underway,” the city manager said. “Very, very soon, they will be beginning the project and hopefully get it done by the summer of next year.”
The tax abatement will take effect in 2021, Listi said.
“We have owned this property for many years. We decided that we would like to put down roots here rather than leasing property,” Mantz said.
CSC Group also is seeking an abatement from the Bell County government. The Commissioners Court will consider it Monday, Listi said.
Should the commissioners approve the abatement, CSC Group will have a total of about $65,000 in taxes abated over the five-year period, the city manager told the City Council.
“We’re thrilled they’re making an investment here, and we want to support their request,” said Cynthia Hernandez, the executive director of the Belton Economic Development Corp.
Mantz said he wants to grow his company in this community.
“We appreciate your investing in us because we’re going to be investing in the community,” he said.
Mayor Marion Grayson said a similar sentiment.
“I personally love to reinvest in companies that invested in our community — especially one that’s been here this long, 30 years — and the willingness to stay here and hire our citizens and to build their product and put that stamp of Belton, Texas, on that product,” Grayson said. “Gotta love that.”