A car crashed into Kempner City Hall on Sunday, tearing a hole through the back wall of the City Council Chambers. The building will be closed temporarily while the city works on repairs, according to a post on the city's website.
Kempner Mayor Keith L. Harvey posted a photo to his Facebook page and said the city "is currently handling the matter meticulously."
The city is considering options to move meetings to a different location until repairs are completed and more information will be posted on the city's website at www.cityofkempner.org.
More information will be released as it is made available.