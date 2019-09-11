Holland Police Chief Shawn Newsom thinks learning about 9/11 must, for some people, have been like learning Pearl Harbor was just bombed.
Newsom recalls being “a mess of emotions” as people jumped from the towers. He cried as the towers fell, knowing many people at that moment were losing their lives, while others ran in to save lives, he said.
Wearing his uniform, he cried because he couldn’t help the “innocent that were killed for no reason other than they were Americans.” Newsom couldn’t help the first responders trying to save the lives of people who didn’t deserve to die, he knew.
Shelly Spaur agreed with Newsom about the immense affect Pearl Harbor — and now 9/11, even though it’s 18 years later — has had on the entire world.
“In so many ways, 9/11 is still daily affecting the lives of everyone. Trust was stolen, our everyday rights changed and our innocence was lost,” Spaur said.
John Alaniz said 9/11 “was a wake-up call to the fact that there are people who want to kill Americans indiscriminately, including women and children. ... We must never forget.”
Newsom is an Army veteran. As he watched events unfold, he wanted to pick up a gun and kill the people responsible for 9/11. His heart hurt for the people in the buildings and the helpless people on the plane who knew what was coming and couldn’t do anything to stop it.
He was proud of President George W. Bush’s words and the actions he took afterward, Newsom said.
“… the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon,” Bush said when visiting workers who said they couldn’t hear him at the World Trade Center on Sept. 14, 2001.
Newsom wishes he could have been on any of those planes on 9/11 and taken anyone’s place so he could have tried to do something to “stop any of the horrors of that day,” he said.
Newsom will never forget and prays all Americans will never forget that they will “always be hated for where we live, for our religions and for our freedoms,” he said.
He urged everyone to protect each other and make sure laws are passed that protect people who live in the United States. Newsom doesn’t believe “equal weight” should be given to the “feelings of those who live outside the borders,” he said.
Linda Webb, who lives in Speegleville, wanted to turn the TV off, although she couldn’t stop watching, because she wanted to pretend it never happened, she said.
“We all grew up in the ways of the world that day,” Webb said.